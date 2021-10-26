SAN SEVERO – Rhymers’ Club al Womex 2021 in Portogallo dal 27 al 31 ottobre 2021

Rhymers’ Club al Womex 2021 in Portogallo dal 27 al 31 ottobre 2021

IT

WOMEX – Worldwide Music Expo – è il più grande incontro internazionale di world music: cinque giorni di fiera, conferenze, film, networking e concerti showcase. la 27esima edizione si terrà a Porto (Portogallo) dal 27 al 31 ottobre 2021.

Più di 2.500 professionisti (tra cui 260 artisti) si riuniscono ogni anno arrivando da più 90 paesi, rendendo il WOMEX non solo la piattaforma di networking principale per l’industria della world music, ma anche l’incontro musicale più vario al mondo: 7 palchi, circa 700 aziende espositrici, oltre 100 relatori, proiezioni di film e concerti.

Al Womex 2021 Rhymers’ Club sarà rappresentata dagli artisti Federico Scarabino e Raffaele Niro. La partecipazione al Womex offrirà la possibilità di promuovere a livello internazionale i progetti:

TARANT BEAT PROJECT di Rione Junno. Inserito nell’onda alternativa della world music, radicato nella tradizione ma rivolto al futuro, il progetto si basa sulla consapevolezza che la musica impone ai suoi interpreti un atteggiamento fatto di puro istinto, figlio non solo della nostra storia ma anche di un’esperienza quotidiana ed attuale ricca di suoni, immagini, contaminazioni culturali, rumori della strada e sonorità del nostro tempo.

STORIA DI UN CANTASTORIE di Paolo Sassanelli e Rione Junno. Uno spettacolo teatrale-musicale diretto dall’attore Paolo Sassanelli. Un concerto, una performance, con la musica dal vivo dei Rione Junno. Il viaggio in musica e parole è un gioiello di poesia grezza, forte come il vento che soffia sui mulini del Sud dell’Italia.

IL PANE DELLA PUGLIA di Raffaele Niro e Rione Junno. Progetto musicale acustico con le parole di Raffaele Niro ed i suoni, le voci ed i paesaggi incrociati in giro per il mondo. Questo progetto, questa opera musaica e poetante, lega le voci del mondo a quelle della Puglia.

CANTI D’AMORE di Raffaele Niro. Uno spettacolo musicale che ha radici ben salde nei sonetti dei cantori della tradizione popolare del Gargano e del Sud Italia e, allo stesso tempo, ha quel taglio pop caratteristico della poesia contemporanea.

Presenti nel VirtualWOMEX e in presenza allo stand W35-W40 dal 27 al 31 ottobre a Porto.

La partecipazione di Rhymers’ Club, che per la prima volta porta all’estero il suo marchio editoriale Fortezza Bastiani, è promossa e sostenuta da Puglia Sounds attraverso il bando Puglia Sounds Plus Export 2021.

EN

WOMEX – Worldwide Music Expo – is the largest international meeting of world music: five days of fairs, conferences, films, networking and showcase concerts. the 27th edition will be held in Porto (Portugal) from 27 to 31 October 2021.

More than 2,500 professionals (including 260 artists) come together every year from more than 90 countries, making WOMEX not only the main networking platform for the world music industry, but also the most varied music meeting in the world: 7 stages, about 700 exhibiting companies, over 100 speakers, film screenings and concerts.

At Womex 2021 Rhymers’ Club will be represented by artists Federico Scarabino and Raffaele Niro. Participation in Womex will offer the opportunity to promote internationally the following projects:

TARANT BEAT PROJECT of Rione Junno. Inserted in the alternative wave of world music, rooted in tradition but looking to the future, the project is based on the awareness that music imposes on its performers an attitude made of pure instinct, son not only of our history but also of a daily and current experience rich in sounds, images, cultural contaminations, street noises and sounds of our time.

STORIA DI UN CANTASTORIE by Paolo Sassanelli and Rione Junno. A theatrical-musical show directed by the actor Paolo Sassanelli. A concert, a performance, with live music by Rione Junno. The journey in music and words is a jewel of raw poetry, as strong as the wind blowing on the mills of Southern Italy.

IL PANE DELLA PUGLIA by Raffaele Niro and Rione Junno. Acoustic musical project with the words of Raffaele Niro and the sounds, voices and landscapes crossed around the world. This project, this musaic and poetic work, links the voices of the world to those of Puglia.

CANTI D’AMORE by Raffaele Niro. A musical show that has strong roots in the sonnets of the singers of the popular tradition of gargano and southern Italy and, at the same time, has that pop cut characteristic of contemporary poetry.

Present in virtualWOMEX and in presence at stand W35-W40 from 27 to 31 October in Porto.

The participation of Rhymers’ Club, which for the first time brings its publishing brand Fortezza Bastiani abroad, is promoted and supported by Puglia Sounds through the Puglia Sounds Plus Export 2021 call.